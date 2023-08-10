Six injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

QUETTA: At least six people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on a joint road area of the provincial capital.
SSP Operation Zohaib said that miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the shop selling flags and other such stuff, leaving six persons injured. Two police personnel passing by the area were among the injured. Soon after the incident, personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital Quetta where they were stable. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown miscreants and further probe is underway.
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority on Wednesday approved over Rs5.4 billion project for extension of...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday issued notices to the federal government on a petition, challenging...
LAHORE: On the last day of the government, the Sharif family was reported to have received a big relief from the NAB,...
LAHORE: The Punjab Prisons Department has recommended action against the assistant superintendent and chief head...
ISLAMABAD: The lead counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Khawaja Haris joined the inquiry initiated by the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the stay until August 24, restraining the police from arresting the...