Six injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

QUETTA: At least six people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on a joint road area of the provincial capital.

SSP Operation Zohaib said that miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the shop selling flags and other such stuff, leaving six persons injured. Two police personnel passing by the area were among the injured. Soon after the incident, personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital Quetta where they were stable. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown miscreants and further probe is underway.