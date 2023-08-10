Domestic help Rizwana’s back was burnt with tongs: minister

14-year-old domestic help (L) seen on a hospital's bed during treatment in this still taken from a video and Professor Dr Javed Akram (R). — Twitter

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram said on Wednesday that Rizwana, a victim of torture by a judge’s wife, has 93 marks on her body and her back was burned with tongs.

Talking to the media in Lahore at an event orgainsed by the Social Welfare Department, he said there were still complications in the young girl’s case, as she was being tortured for at least six months. He raised a question why her family members did not ask about her status for six months.

“While sending our children to a house, we should ask about that family, and while going to get salary, we should also ask about our children,” he added.

The caretaker minister said that there were 93 wounds on Rizwana’s body. “She is very patient. She underwent a surgery on Wednesday. There is a 13-inch wound on her back which had been burned with pliers. We will bring her to a healthy life with 100 per cent treatment,” he promised.

Dr Javed Akram said: “A challenge for me is to give Rizwana the life that I am giving to my girls.” The victim of domestic violence in Islamabad is undergoing treatment at the Lahore General Hospital for the past several days and the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has also taken notice of the case.

Meanwhile, the court has sent Soumayya Asim, the wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez, to jail on judicial remand in the case of violence against young domestic help Rizwana.