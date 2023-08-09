‘Coded conversation’ sparks Attock jail staff security clearance

Picture shows the main entrance of the Attock prison where former prime minister Imran Khan is being held for three years in Attock on August 6, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: It has been decided to conduct security clearance of all the staff after an alleged coded conversation of a jail official with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail.

Sources said the recording of the jail official’s conversation with Imran Khan has revealed some words the administration is unable to understand. The complete biodata of more than 150 prison staff in Attock jail will be sent to the Special Branch and other institutions for security clearance.

Orders have also been issued to immediately compile reports on the employees posted in Attock Jail through security clearance regarding their affiliation with any extremist organization and other activities, including political party affiliation.

Sources said that by geofencing the Attock jail, the use of WhatsApp by the jail staff has also been banned. There are currently more than 700 prisoners in the jail and they have only C-class facilities.

Built in 1906, the number of prisoners in the jail is more than 1,000. Sources said that in view of security concerns, the plan to transfer more than 100 prisoners from the jail to Adiala and other jails is also under consideration.