Bilawal inaugurates SIUT, Children’s Hospital in Sukkur.—The News

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday inaugurated the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Medical Complex and Children’s Hospital in Sukkur.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the PPP chairman expressed his resolve to establish modern medical complexes in every district of Sindh and said the government had borrowed funds from South Korea to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

He said the SIUT complex is spread over an area of 27.5 acres near the Sukkur Toll Plaza. The health facility has 170 beds and 70 dialysis machines and the average cost of a transplant is approximately $50,000.

The Sindh government has collaborated with SIUT to provide health facilities to the people, said Bilawal. He also admired the services of Dr Adeeb Rizvi, who dedicated his life to providing better healthcare to all. Bilawal expressed his plans to establish NICVDs in Qamber Shahdadkot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas in future.

Addressing the event, SUIT founder Dr Adib Rizvi said, “We have been providing free health services for more than 50 years. There is no free kidney treatment anywhere in the world except Pakistan.”

Earlier, the foreign minister announced that the administrative control of NICVD, NICH and JPMC had been transferred to Sindh, which was taken away by former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and ex-prime minister Imran Khan Niazi.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that being his government’s ally, the only demand of PPP was that the hospitals should be given back to the province.

“Today, the federal health minister and provincial health minister have signed the MoU. InshaAllah there will be no obstacle in their transfer,” he announced.