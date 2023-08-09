Tinted glasses removed

WANA: The police here on Tuesday took action against the vehicle with tinted glasses. The action was taken on the orders of District Police Officer South Waziristan Farman Ullah.

SHO Aamir Khan and Additional SHO Khalid Aziz from police station Spin Dam checked the vehicles at different points on Tanai Gul Kutch Road. The vehicles were checked and suspicious people were frisked during the snap checking.