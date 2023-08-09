Nurses seek resolution to problems

PESHAWAR: The members of Young Nurses Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday asked the government to resolve their problems besides taking steps to improve the healthcare system.

In a statement, the spokesman of the association said the healthcare system in KP was facing a host of problems due to the lack of interest on part of the policymakers.

He said that the Pakistan Nursing Council had asked the government to include nurses in primary care keeping in view the sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2030, but to no avail. He said the patients were suffering due to the acute shortage of nurses at hospitals, adding that the government was least bothered to look into the matter.

The spokesman said that it unfortunately, this International Nurses Day was never celebrated at the government level nor the services of nurses were appreciated.

He said that the future of thousands of nurses was at stake in MTIs, who have been working on fixed pay.The association asked the government to take steps to improve the situation as thousands of qualified professionals were forced to leave the country. It demanded immediate provision of paid internships for students of government nursing colleges and asked the government to regularize the services of hundreds of nurses.