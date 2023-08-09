AKU announces new MBBS entry test to ensure fairness, academic excellence

Following allegations that the question paper for the entry test for admissions in the Aga Khan University’s (AKU) medical college got leaked, the varsity on Tuesday announced it would conduct another test for MBBS Programme 2023-24 academic year.

“The Aga Khan University is aware of the ongoing conversation concerning the annual entry test conducted for its medical college, Pakistan MBBS programme on Sunday, August 6, 2023”, the AKU said in a statement on Tuesday.

“To uphold our commitment to fairness and academic excellence, the Agha Khan University has decided to redo the entrance test for the MBBS programme, 2023-2024 academic year. The revised entry test is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Further details will be communicated to the candidates from the AKU Admissions Office," the varsity said in its statement.

The statement further said they like to thank all of our applicants for their interest in our programmes and had taken this decision after careful consideration.

“At Aga Khan University, we are dedicated to providing the highest standard of education to our students. It is our commitment to this singular focus that has earned us the trust of thousands of parents and students worldwide, making the AKU their preferred choice for pursuing a successful career. Safeguarding their confidence and best interest remains at the core of our mission”, the statement added.

Earlier in a tweet, AKU Dean Adil Haider had announced to constitute a taskforce to investigate irregularities in the admission test for admissions in the AKU medical college.

Parents of aspiring candidates alleged that not only the question paper of the AKU admission test got leaked before the start of the entrance test but candidates were also allowed to use smartphones during the entrance test. Following hue and cry by the parents and candidates who appeared in the AKU medical college’s entrance test, the varsity administration has decided to retake the exams on August 19, 2023, Ali Ahmed, whose daughter appeared in the test said.