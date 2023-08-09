Bilawal’s speech

This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt couldn’t keep institutions in their ambit: Bilawal’ (August 8). Bilawal has shown a pragmatic and objective approach in analyzing the 16 months of the coalition government. This analysis is interesting mostly because his party was part of this coalition and he performed the role of the foreign minister. This self-criticism and acceptance of failures is not common in our political world. Therefore, it is pleasant to note that he spoke at length in his speech to parliament about things that could have been done differently. He is right when he says that 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population comprise young people, and it places a huge responsibility on them to steer the country out of chaos and leave no stone unturned to preserve the democratic institutions of the country.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
Instead of party members and workers, Imran Khan relies on his ‘fans’ who are heavily charged with emotional...
Pakistan’s first-ever digital census has revealed a total population of 241.49 million, growing at a rate of 2.55...
Irrespective of the vindictiveness shown by PTI Chairperson Imran Khan during his tenure as prime minister – making...
At last, the inevitable has happened; Imran Khan is behind bars. It was after a long court battle where his legal team...
Pakistan has been unable to tackle corruption for years now. It still ranks 140th out of 180 countries on the...
Poverty has been a major problem of Pakistan since independence; the country ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the...