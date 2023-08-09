Bilawal’s speech

This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt couldn’t keep institutions in their ambit: Bilawal’ (August 8). Bilawal has shown a pragmatic and objective approach in analyzing the 16 months of the coalition government. This analysis is interesting mostly because his party was part of this coalition and he performed the role of the foreign minister. This self-criticism and acceptance of failures is not common in our political world. Therefore, it is pleasant to note that he spoke at length in his speech to parliament about things that could have been done differently. He is right when he says that 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population comprise young people, and it places a huge responsibility on them to steer the country out of chaos and leave no stone unturned to preserve the democratic institutions of the country.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada