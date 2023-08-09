No room for terror

The terrorism menace has affected every Pakistani in some shape or form. Over the years, tens of thousands have been killed and injured in militant attacks. It is an unfortunate fact that a new wave of terrorism has gripped the country, with a rise in attacks across the country. It is also a fact that the uptick in terror started soon after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. This was something security experts in Pakistan had been warning the previous Imran Khan-led government, reminding the former prime minister that the Afghan Taliban do not abide by any international covenants and can hardly be counted on to bring stability in the region. Security observers had also warned that, while the Pakistan government may have wanted to give peace a chance, the TTP has consistently signalled its lack of interest in peace. Now COAS Gen Asim Munir has come out and categorically condemned the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, saying that it is detrimental to regional peace and stability, and a deviation from the Doha peace agreement. On Monday, the army chief met tribal elders from the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar and also ruled out any talks with terrorists, saying if dialogue takes place, it will only be with the Afghan interim government in Kabul.

The speed with which the TTP and its affiliated groups have been successfully conducting terrorist attacks across the country – from major cities to more remote areas – is a testament also to what experts had been warning for long: the Afghan government must ensure that cross-border terrorist attacks are not carried out from Afghan soil. The army chief has also said that Pakistan has concerns over these sanctuaries available to banned outfits on Afghan soil. The army chief’s words on Monday are in keeping with the armed forces’ resolve to not pursue a policy of appeasement of terrorists. A few months back too, the army’s top brass had vowed to hunt down terrorists through a ‘whole-of-the-system’ approach to eradicate the permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country. And just a few days back, the Foreign Office had confirmed the involvement of Afghan terrorists in the attack in Zhob last month. It is important thus that the Afghan regime is pressed to take this matter seriously. It has till now been highly disappointing that, despite the restraint shown by the Pakistan government and warnings to the Afghan Taliban, Kabul is trying to play innocent while clearly giving the TTP safe havens on Afghan soil and turning a blind eye to their cross-border terrorist activities.

The army chief’s meeting with tribal elders and other notables from former Fata is being seen by experts as a good step as it gives courage and support to the people of terror-affected areas that the security setup is standing behind them and is not interested in terror appeasement. On the intelligence front, NAP had called for the empowering of the National Counter Terrorism Authority which was conceived as a clearinghouse for intelligence from all the different civilian and intelligence agencies. We need to ensure that Nacta gets the authority and attention it deserves, while also discrediting the divisive ideology espoused by terror groups. A country that has fought valiantly against terrorism and sacrificed more than 80,000 lives cannot afford more terror. It is now crucial for the government, security agencies, and citizens to collaborate closely and confront this menace head-on. By addressing root causes, strengthening security measures, fostering national unity, and seeking international cooperation, Pakistan can make some headway on its side of the border but without the Afghan Taliban choking off all air supply to the TTP on Afghan soil, terrorism will continue being a threat.