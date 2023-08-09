National Foods launches project

ISLAMABAD: National Foods Limited, a leading food company in Pakistan, has launched a project called ‘Seed to Table’ to develop the tomato and red chilli value chain and reduce its reliance on raw material imports.

The project aims to enhance Pakistan’s food security and elevate the domestic agricultural ecosystem by fostering farmer empowerment through investment and job creation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Seed to Table” involves partnerships with various stakeholders, including seed companies, research institutes, extension services, processors, and distributors, to improve the

quality and yield of tomato and red chilli crops. The company said the project would also contribute to reshaping the agricultural sector positively by introducing sustainable practices and innovations.

“In a time of economic challenges, ‘Seed to Table’ represents our commitment to guide Pakistan towards a better future. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this important change, as we transform the business and localize our operations,” said Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods Limited.

The company said the project was part of its efforts to revolutionize its operational procedures and enhance food security and localization efforts while upholding sustainability at its core.