National Foods launches project

ISLAMABAD: National Foods Limited, a leading food company in Pakistan, has launched a project called ‘Seed to Table’ to develop the tomato and red chilli value chain and reduce its reliance on raw material imports.
The project aims to enhance Pakistan’s food security and elevate the domestic agricultural ecosystem by fostering farmer empowerment through investment and job creation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Seed to Table” involves partnerships with various stakeholders, including seed companies, research institutes, extension services, processors, and distributors, to improve the
quality and yield of tomato and red chilli crops. The company said the project would also contribute to reshaping the agricultural sector positively by introducing sustainable practices and innovations.
“In a time of economic challenges, ‘Seed to Table’ represents our commitment to guide Pakistan towards a better future. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this important change, as we transform the business and localize our operations,” said Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods Limited.
The company said the project was part of its efforts to revolutionize its operational procedures and enhance food security and localization efforts while upholding sustainability at its core.
LAHORE: On the directions of the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, TEVTA has initiated multiple...
ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed Muhammad Ismail...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs600/tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
London: Global bank shares skidded on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded 10 mid-sized U.S. banks and Italy approved a...
LAHORE: Elections are on the cards. Politicians though rich themselves, need money to run campaigns. The rich have...
Hong Kong: Sales of cross-border debt denominated in renminbi have boomed this year, as relatively low yields in...