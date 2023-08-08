Search operation conducted in Naseerabad

Rawalpindi: Police have conducted a search operation in Naseerabad and adjoin areas here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Police carried out search operation in Dhoke Mustkeem whereas local police, lady police, elite force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.
During the search operation, 71 houses were searched, collected date of 27 tenants, 25 shops and a total of 272 people were questioned. The spokesman said search operations to nab criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
