ACE summons ex-MNA, two MPAs

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned a former MNA of provincial capital Malik Karamat Khokhar and two MPAs Malik Sarfraz Khokhar and Malik Nadeem Bara to appear before the investigation officer on August 9 on the charge of illegal occupation of government land.

Malik Karamat Khokhar and Malik Nadeem Bara have bought private land and fraudulently grabbed valuable government land while Malik Sarfraz Khokhar is accused of making illegal constructions on government land, shared the ACE spokesperson. Anti-corruption has directed all departments concerned to provide relevant records. Anti-corruption is conducting indiscriminate operations against corrupt elements and occupation mafia, said the spokesperson.