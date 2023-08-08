One persistently feels frustrated when leaders and elites distort the facts and try to hoodwink the public with hollow slogans. In Pakistan, the rich are getting richer and are shifting their families to developed countries. The middle class is vanishing rapidly and poverty alleviation is merely relegated to public speeches.

The gap between the rich and the poor is increasing rapidly in Pakistan compared to other nations. The ruling elites need not be reminded that people cannot be misled over and over.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad