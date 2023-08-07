Seven girls drown in Turbat

TURBAT: As many as seven girls drowned in the Kech stream on Sunday.

The police said that the bodies were removed from the local river and taken to the hospital. The girls had gone for a picnic in Turbat, drowned in the local stream. The ages of the girls are between 12 and 16 years.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed grief over the drowning incident of girl students in Turbat.

“Deeply saddened by the death of 7 girls in the tragic incident,” Balochistan Chief Minister said. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow The affected families should be supported, the chief minister instructed the district administration.