Seven girls drown in Turbat

TURBAT: As many as seven girls drowned in the Kech stream on Sunday.
The police said that the bodies were removed from the local river and taken to the hospital. The girls had gone for a picnic in Turbat, drowned in the local stream. The ages of the girls are between 12 and 16 years.
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed grief over the drowning incident of girl students in Turbat.
“Deeply saddened by the death of 7 girls in the tragic incident,” Balochistan Chief Minister said. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow The affected families should be supported, the chief minister instructed the district administration.
NOWSHERA: The police arrested a man for chaining and torturing his own two sons in the Rashakai area on Sunday.Taking...
ISLAMABAD: Former Inspector General of Police Sindh and Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam unveiled a gripping analysis of...
The People’s Liberation Army is celebrating 96 years of its establishment. It is a sign of hope and pride for...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that...
Islamabad: Through the support of the United States Government, the Pakistan-US Alumni Network , in partnership with...
Islamabad: The Capital Police have arrested 34 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week, a police...