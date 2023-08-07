PTI says leaders not allowed to meet Imran

Amid heavy security, Imran Khan (centre) arrives for his court hearing in Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday called on the judiciary to intervene and take action against the government’s “unlawful behaviour”, saying that party chief Imran Khan is being denied to meet his lawyers.

The former ruling party issued a statement after its core committee meeting — which was carried out a day after the former prime minister, removed from power last year, was arrested after a court in Islamabad found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

The huddle, which was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, discussed the ousted premier’s arrest and consulted on the points related to the legal action for his immediate release.

In the communique, the core committee chairman also protested against Khan’s transfer from Adiala jail to Attock jail. “The arrest reflects a biased trial and revenge against the PTI chairman under the guise of a wrong decision,” the statement said. The core committee also said that they were not provided with any information regarding the PTI chief, adding that his lawyers are constantly trying to reach him.

“It is important for the lawyers to access Imran Khan for legal action against the biased decision. Denying access to lawyers is tantamount to depriving the party of the right to legal action,” the statement said, adding that the “fascist government should give the legal team access to Imran Khan”.

The committee also expressed its concerns regarding the PTI chief’s health and safety, saying that there is a possibility of physical and mental violence against Khan.

It further also said that the committee showed concerns about the quality and cleanliness of the food provided to the former PM.

It urged to end the crackdown against the PTI leaders too.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan awoke Sunday as an inmate in a high-security prison after a court handed him a three-year sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.

The court ruled Saturday that national cricketing hero Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country’s leading opposition figure, had concealed assets after selling state gifts.

The prison sentence could bar him from politics under a law that prohibits anyone with a criminal conviction from holding or running for public office. He could also lose the chairmanship of the party he founded, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been given ‘B class’ facilities in the Attock jail situated in northwest Punjab, sources said.

Khan will be provided with a room cooler, an attendant, newspaper and a washroom while he will also be allowed to go for a walk, they added.

Khan was arrested Saturday at his home in the eastern city of Lahore and taken to prison.