Youth role termed vital for country’s uplift

HANGU: Speakers at a convention on Sunday urged the youth to come forward to play their important role in the progress and development of the country.

Speaking at the youth convention titled “Wake up youth to change Pakistan”, Tehsil Chairman Amir Ghani, political and social worker Hafiz Abdul Hadi, motivational speaker Mufti Muhammad Younas Qasimi and others said that you must acquire education and do sports to remain fit and healthy. A large number of youth and elders attended the convention.

They said that youth should adopt high moral values, which were a prerequisite for establishing a welfare society that paved the way for peace, uplift and development.

The speakers said that there was a dire need for quality education to be imparted to the children and youth in the schools, colleges and universities to prepare skilled manpower to put the country back on the track to development. “You are our asset for the future but they are being used for political motives by one party or the other,” Tehsil Chairman Amir Ghani said, adding that youth should be awakened to serve the nation and country.The speakers also called for establishing a post-graduate college, university, medical and cadet colleges so the youth could acquire quality education at their doorstep in the area.