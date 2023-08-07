North Korean leader Kim inspects weapons factories

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited several major arms factories this week, including facilities producing engines for strategic cruise missiles, and called for increased weapons production, state media reported on Sunday.
The three-day inspection of the factories comes less than two weeks after Kim attended a major military parade with Russian and Chinese officials, showcasing North Korea´s newest weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and spy drones.
Kim visited a factory producing engines for armed unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as production lines of shells for super-large-calibre multiple rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
During the engine factory visit, Kim called for “steadily increasing the performance and reliability of the engine” and “rapidly expanding its production capacity”, KCNA said.
Kim also highlighted the modernisation of small arms as “the most important and urgent matter in making war preparations... in keeping with the changed aspect of war”, the agency reported.
