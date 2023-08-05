N Zealand military ‘not in a fit state’, says government

WELLINGTON: Facing ageing equipment and difficulties recruiting personnel, New Zealand´s military needs a revamp, the government said on Friday.

The South Pacific nation´s roughly 15,000-strong defence force “is not in a fit state to respond to future challenges”, according to a policy review presented by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Defence Minister Andrew Little.

According to the review, New Zealand´s military is designed for a “relatively benign strategic environment” rather than the region´s current predicaments, including climate-fuelled challenges and intense strategic competition between China and the West. Little said New Zealand needs to invest in a “combat-capable” force and cannot count on being protected by its remoteness. “The changes in the domestic and international security environment mean our response and preparedness must change too,” Little told reporters on Friday