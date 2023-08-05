Police Martyrs’ Day ceremony held at CPO Railways

LAHORE: A dignified ceremony was organised at Central Police Office Railways to pay tribute to the police personnel who laid down their lives for the sake of the country on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day.

IG Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan recited Fateha at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Central Police Office Railways and laid floral wreath. Apart from this, a smartly turned squad of the Railways Police presented a salute in honour of martyrs and all the participants observed one minute silence.

On the instructions of IG Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special events were also organised in all divisions of Railways Police. The SsRP of the divisions concerned were directed to provide pick and drop facility to the family members of the martyrs from their homes to the headquarters to attend the function. They were also directed to distribute cheques to the families of the martyrs.

IG Railways Police said that till now 32 personnel of Railways Police have made the department proud by sacrificing their lives while protecting railway installations and passengers. We are equal participants in the joy and sorrow of the heirs of the martyrs and special attention is being paid to their welfare, he said.

DIG North Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG South Abdul Rab Chaudhry, AIG Admin Syed Hamad Haider and other senior officers also participated in the event.