Justice Mazahir writes to CJP…: Frivolous complaints against him part of malicious campaign

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has termed the misconduct complaint, filed against him with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), non-serious and frivolous, and part of a malicious campaign against the judiciary.

It was learnt that Justice Naqvi wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is also the SJC chairman, stating that it was alleged in the complaint that the property was worth more than the value he had shown in the revenue records and income tax returns. He said he was accused of understating the value of his property in the statements.

He said that in his case, a complaint was sent to Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on May 29 for opinion; two letters written by the said judge on April 3 and 26 to the council members and him were on record. It showed that impatience was being displayed to initiate an inquiry against him. He said the judge's behaviour was not only surprising but unprecedented; never before had any member of the Supreme Judicial Council acted in such a manner.

Justice Mazahir, in the letter, said it was also noteworthy that there were many complaints against the incumbent judges lying with the Council secretary, but only he had been targeted. On May 29, the Council chairman referred the matter to him for his opinion, even after more than 65 days, no opinion had been given by him. The judge also said in his letter that if the Council decided to proceed, the judge would be given 14 days to clear his position as per para 9 of the inquiry procedure. It is the responsibility of the judge from whom the opinion was sought to provide feedback within a reasonable time and the feedback period cannot exceed 14 days.

He further wrote that justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done. The courts of the world have been working for centuries on the principle that justice, but unfortunately, “I am sorry to say that in my case it is not seen. No, in these circumstances I am right to say that there is a deliberate delay in giving feedback; it is all based on a nefarious design; I am likely not to be treated fairly as per the law,” the judge concluded.