Ethiopian embassy launches green legacy initiative

Islamabad:The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethi­opia (FDRE) in Islamabad on Wednesday launched the Green Legacy Initiative, which is a brainchild of the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, designed to address climate related issues, reduce poverty, preserve environment and ensure sustainable development, says a press release.

The embassy held a plantation ceremony in premises of Ethiopian Embassy here, which was attended by Federal Minister of Aviation and Railways Khaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhatawari, representative of diplomatic corps, senior officers from the Climate Change Ministry, religious leaders, youth association, and media outlets. During the event, ambassador of the FDRE to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, alongside federal ministers and business representatives, planted diverse species of trees, including jacaranda, avocado, pine, olive, terminalia, and ficus carica, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abduala praised the visionary leadership of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and commended the Green Legacy Initiative for its significant impact in addressing climate challenges, conserving the environment, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring food security in Ethiopia. He said 25 billion seedlings of trees, fruits, and cattle feeds were planted during first phase of the Green Legacy Initiative which was launched by PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed in 2019. On 17th July 2023, the second phase commenced under the theme “Let’s plant our future today,” aiming to plant another 25 billion seedlings across Ethiopia.

Notably, he said the FDRE achieved a remarkable feat on 17th July 2023 by planting over 550 million seedlings in one day which was an accomplishment that garnered immense support from more than 32 million people of Ethiopia participating in the initiative this year. The ambassador said this far-reaching initiative had also made significant strides in job creation, contributing to over 1 million jobs in Ethiopia, while the number of nurseries in the country surged to 145,000, thanks to the Green Legacy Initiative.

Beyond national borders, he said the Green Legacy Initiative earned recognition at the international and regional levels, inspiring neighbouring coun­tries to undertake massive tree plantation campaigns to shield the African continent from the adverse impacts of climate change. Highlighting the global nature of climate change and the necessity for cooperation among nations, Jemal Beker expressed Ethiopia’s willingness to share its experiences, knowledge and skills with Pakistan.

He said the Green Legacy Initiative exemplified a collective effort toward environmental conservation and served as a testament to Ethiopia’s commitment to combat climate change and foster a sustainable future for generations to come. Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique extended gratitude to the FDRE government for supporting Pakistan in carrying out flood relief activities in the country in the recent past. He welcomed the Green Legacy Initiative in Pakistan and vowed cooperation with the FDRE government in this regard. The minister extended sincerest regards to PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed for extending the initiative to Pakistan and stressed on taking more initiatives to strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries especially through cooperation in aviation sector.