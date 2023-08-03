Pak-China ties unique, robust: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that People Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms their relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding their collective interests.
He was addressing the 96th anniversary of the founding of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China which was commemorated at GHQ here on Wednesday. Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attache, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. “This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires remarked. She said that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries. The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation building. Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that “Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”
