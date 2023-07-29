Pakistan Post increases inland postage rates

Islamabad: Pakistan Post has decided to increase the inland postage rates from August 1, but it also announced to introduce special packages for the convenience of the industrial and business community, institutions and all the bulk users who work online, says a press release.

Director General of Pakistan Post, Hafiz Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi, while speaking, said that services are being provided to the public at cheapest rates as compared to the market competitors. An ordinary letter delivers from one corner to another at the cheapest rate of Rs.30. There is no example of more subsidized rates than this.

Meanwhile, according to the circular issued by Pakistan Post Express Services, corporate customers will get 30% on monthly bookings up to one lakh rupees, 40% on monthly bookings up to 5 lakh rupees, 50% on monthly bookings up to 7 lakh rupees and large customers booking up to one million rupees. 75% discount will be given. However, the bulk customer discount for registered post letters and parcels was not announced in the circular.