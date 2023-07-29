Man shot dead over enmity

A man was shot dead and two others injured in the limits of Raiwind police on Friday. Two rival groups were sitting for reconciliation in Jodhodhir Raiwind, when Nasir Gujjar and Sajawal Dogar opened fire indiscriminately. As a result of which, Usman Bhatti died on the spot while his two colleagues Kashif and Waqas sustained wounds. The body was shifted to the morgue and the injured to the hospital. The police have registered case against the murderers on the complaint of the victim's elder brother Amir Bhatti.