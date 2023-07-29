Pakistan Post increases postage rates

Islamabad: Pakistan Post has decided to increase the inland postage rates from August 1, but it also announced to introduce special packages for the convenience of the industrial and business community, institutions and all the bulk users who work online, says a press release.
Director General of Pakistan Post, Hafiz Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi, while speaking, said that services are being provided to the public at cheapest rates as compared to the market competitors.
