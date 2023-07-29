PMLQ leader among four die in incidents

ISLAMABAD: Four people, including a PMLQ leader, were killed and two others critically injured in four separate incidents in Islamabad on Friday.

In the first incident, a businessman and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Qaid Azam) met with a tragic end when he fell from a four-story building in Phase 3 of a private housing society.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Three of his colleagues were taken into custody for questioning.

PMLQ leader Mian Allah Yar Gudgaur had been residing in the same building due to business-related matters. In the second incident, a four-year-old girl lost her life, and another individual named Anika was injured when they accidentally fell from the roof of a house during heavy rain.

In the third incident, a 40-year-old worker, Allah Rakha, employed at an ice cream factory in Choongi-26 (Tarnol), was electrocuted while attempting to repair electricity during a rainfall. He died on the spot, while another worker, Saleem, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

In another incident of electrocution, an unidentified man lost his life while cutting a wire in a nullah on Margallah Road, F/6-2.