Man City beat Bayern in Tokyo friendly

TOKYO: Goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and secured the European champions their second win of a pre-season tour in Japan.
Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, who lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.
Pep Guardiola´s men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month´s final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble. The two European heavyweights spent most of the opening quarter of an hour sizing each other up in stifling conditions at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Leroy Sane danced into the City penalty area and cut back for Jamal Musiala in the 17th minute, but his attempt was blocked at the last by Nathan Ake.
Two minutes later Sane cannoned a free-kick against the bar from 25 yards out. McAtee -- who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion — opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute.
LAHORE: Olympian swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq on Wednesday fell short of his personal best time in the 100m freestyle to...
LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped two spots to fifth in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, updated on...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday downed Australia 3-0 in their quarter-finals league first show of the inaugural edition...
WELLINGTON: Vlatko Andonovski said his United States team will do "whatever it takes" when they face the Netherlands...
LAHORE: Pakistan football team will know its first round opponent as the official draw for the preliminary...
FUKUOKA: Australia´s Mollie O´Callaghan said she was "a wreck" after breaking the women´s 200m freestyle world...