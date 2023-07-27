Man City beat Bayern in Tokyo friendly

TOKYO: Goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and secured the European champions their second win of a pre-season tour in Japan.

Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, who lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola´s men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month´s final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble. The two European heavyweights spent most of the opening quarter of an hour sizing each other up in stifling conditions at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Leroy Sane danced into the City penalty area and cut back for Jamal Musiala in the 17th minute, but his attempt was blocked at the last by Nathan Ake.

Two minutes later Sane cannoned a free-kick against the bar from 25 yards out. McAtee -- who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion — opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute.