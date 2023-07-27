Pakistan to host first ever women’s volleyball event in January

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in coordination with Empower Sports Academy is set to organise the first ever international women’s volleyball invitational championship in the first week of January 2024.

The event has been planned to raise women’s volleyball standards and develop women’s folk interest in the game.

The federation’s women wing chairperson Malika Junaid said the efforts were on to increase women's interest in volleyball at all levels. Teams from USA and Europe will be taking part in the women’s competitions.

“We are also planning to send Pakistan women's team for a training tour to Turkey later this year while aiming to promote and inspire young girls to showcase their talent in the company of international players,” she said.

The PVF’s Women Wing chairperson added that Islamabad will be the host city for the international championship. “Islamabad will host the international event as other major cities will also get their share in due course.”