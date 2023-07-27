Over 500 flood victims get houses with ownership rights in Dadu

A ceremony took place in Dadu district’s Khairpur Nathan Shah Tehsil, where the Sindh government distributed certificates granting houses with full ownership rights among those affected by devastating floods.

Dignitaries from various political spheres were present, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District President MNA Rafiq Jamali, MNA Irfan Zafar Leghari, MPA Abdul Aziz Junejo and MPA Fayaz Butt, who expressed their support and solidarity with the flood-stricken communities.

Jamali emphasised the PPP’s commitment to stand by the flood victims in their time of need. He recalled the words of assurance from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had made a promise to the affected people that houses would be constructed for them.

Proudly declaring that the chairman had delivered on his commitment, he extended his gratitude to the leadership for fulfilling the promise made to the resilient people of Sindh.

The Sindh government had embarked on an ambitious project to build a substantial number of houses across various locations in the flood-hit regions.

Specifically, the plan involved constructing 50,000 houses in Mehar, another 50,000 in Khairpur Nathan Shah, 38,000 in Johi, and 18,000 in Dadu, aiming to provide a sense of security and stability to those who had lost their homes due to the floods.

During the ceremony, 500 flood victims from different Tehsils across the Dadu district were presented with house ownership rights certificates. This initiative not only aimed to provide shelter but also empowered the affected families with the sense of ownership and belonging, instilling hope for a better future.

Dadu Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah expressed the provincial government’s dedication to extending support to the flood victims by providing them with the newly built houses and ownership rights.