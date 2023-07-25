Conference stresses sectarian harmony

PESHAWAR: The speakers at the Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen Conference here on Monday called for promoting sectarian harmony and religious tolerance during Muharram.

Muttahida Shariat Mahaz had arranged the moot at the Peshawar Press Club.KP Minister for Information, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel,Chief Khateeb of KP Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi and religious scholars from different parties spoke on the occasion.

The minister enumerated the steps taken by the provincial government to maintain peace during Muharram.“Muharram processions and majalis have been organized in 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding all arrangements have been made to facilitate the mourners.

Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi said we need to forge unity in our ranks so that enemies don’t have any opportunity to harm us and our motherland. Other speakers also called for promotion of religious tolerance in the country, saying it was the need of the hour.