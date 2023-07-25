Retired DSPs, inspectors honoured

LAHORE:Capital City Police Office hosted a graceful ceremony in honour of three retired DSPs and twelve inspectors of the Lahore police on Monday.

The event, organised by the Lahore police, recognised the dedicated and capable officers who left a valuable legacy for the department. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the retired officers and commended their contributions. "These officers are our unsung heroes, who had rooted out criminals and lawbreakers during their active service, setting a shining example for future generations," said CCPO.

The ceremony saw the presentation of appreciation shields and bouquets of flowers to the retired officers. Among the retirees were the illustrious 'Crime Fighter' DSP Javed Siddique, DSP Syed Mustahsan Ali Shah and DSP Yaqoob Awan.

The event also recognised the services of the retiring inspectors, including Kashif Haider Naqra, Altaf Hayat, M Tahir, Mian Anjum, M Khalid, Abid Hussain Shah, M Nadeem Butt, Ghulam Hussain, M Shahid and M Iftikhar.

Speaking at the ceremony, CCPO Lahore praised the retiring officers, stating, "The retiring police officers possess exceptional skills and professionalism, and their devoted services will always be remembered by the department. Even after retirement, they would remain valuable assets to the Lahore police, and our doors will always be open for retired employees."

Kamyana specifically acknowledged the relentless hard work, integrity, and professional expertise of retired officers, including Javed Siddique, who was known for his exceptional dedication during his duty. He emphasised that these officers serve as shining examples for future generations and are the silent crusaders who eliminated criminals and lawbreakers from society.

The retiring officers expressed gratitude to CCPO Lahore and vowed that their services would always be available to the police department.

Senior officers, including SSP (CIA) Liaqat Ali Malik, DSP (Intelligence) Rehan Jamal, PSO/DSP Kashif Dogar, Incharge Complaint Cell Munawar Dogar, Assistant PSO Ali Hamza, and others attended the ceremony.