FDA, NTDC sign pact for projects

LAHORE: The French Development Agency (FDA) and the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Monday entered into an agreement for provision of €180 million soft loan for construction of NTDC projects.

At a ceremony held at the NTDC office, Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, managing director NTDC, and Philippe STEINMETZ, country director FDA, signed the agreement. The funds provided through this loan will assist the NTDC in the execution of various projects aimed at enhancing power transmission and distribution systems in Punjab. The projects include construction of a new 220kv grid station and a 50km transmission line in Arifwala, which will be connected to the Mepco distribution system. Additionally, the existing 220kv grid station in Vehari will be upgraded to 500kv, along with a 48km transmission line. This upgrade will significantly increase the transmission capacity and benefit Mepco consumers. Furthermore, a new 500kv grid station in Sialkot together with 91km transmission lines will be constructed and connected to the Gepco distribution system.

This loan will support the NTDC to provide reliable and efficient power supply to major cities of Punjab. The funding will also enhance the efficiency of transmission of power in Pakistan. Such benefits will contribute to improving affordability and scaling up the energy supply. It will provide reliable power supply to the biggest industrial and sports city of Sialkot. The project agreement signing ceremony was attended by General Manager (PD North), Chief Engineer (Substation Design), Chief Engineer (Dasu Transmission Line Project), DG Human Resources, Dy Manager PMU NTDC and FDA representatives.