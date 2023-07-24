PM urged to approve gas distribution pipeline for Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents of Lakki Marwat district have demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to approve a gas distribution pipeline for provision of gas facility to major towns and rural areas of the district.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, a group of elders said that the prime minister was expected to visit the backward southern district in the next couple of days to inaugurate the uplift projects, including the Wali Oil and Gas field in Bhittani area.

“The district is rich in natural resources and the local residents have the first right to take advantage of gas and other facilities,” said former tehsil nazim Faridullah Khan Meenakhel advocate.

He said that the provision of gas to all urban and rural areas in four tehsils of the district, including Bhittani subdivision, was the genuine right of the citizens.

The former nazim asked the premier to direct SNGPL authorities to lay out a gas distribution pipeline in the area as it was the constitutional right of local residents.

He also hailed leaders and activists of rights’ bodies for launching a peaceful agitation movement for the rights of area people.

PPP leader Haji Muhammad Tariq Sikandari said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s expected visit to the district was a good omen and local residents and elders were optimistic that he would announce provision of natural gas to all parts of the southern district.

He said that the discovery of oil and gas reserves would pave the way for sustainable uplift of the backward district. Another elder said the OGDCL and SNGPL were doing injustice by not providing the gas distribution pipeline to Lakki Marwat, which is also against natural justice.