Money laundering case: Court declares Moonis absconder, orders assets freeze

Former federal minister and leader of PML-Q Moonis Elahi. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate of District Courts Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Saturday declared former federal minister Moonis Elahi, allegedly involved in money laundering, as an absconder and ordered initiating the process of freezing his assets.

The court also sought details of the identity card, passport, travel history and bank accounts of the accused. The prosecution informed the court that a challan against three suspects, including Moonis Elahi, had been submitted. The summons was processed against the accused but he didn’t join the investigation as he was not available at his residence. There are two cases registered against Moonis. In one case, it is alleged that billions of rupees have been taken out of the country illegally while another case has been registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.