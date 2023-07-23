Hamza marches into World Junior Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan checked into the final of the World Junior Squash (individual) following an exciting five-game thriller 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 13-11 against Frenchman Melvil Scanimanico in a semi-final that lasted for over 80 minutes.

Hamza is the first Pakistan player to make it to the final after Aamir Atlas, who ultimately lost the final in 2008 Championship held in France. In what turned out to be an epic semis in Melbourne Saturday, the match was decided in an extended fifth game where Hamza turned out successful following couple of repeated miss hits from his opponent.

Hamza, coached by his father Niaz Khan in recent times gave good account of his stamina to stay in full groove till the fifth game where he did not lose heart against some attacking forceful play exhibited by Melvil. At the end it was Hamza who grabbed the opportunity, winning the deciding game and a place in the final.

Pakistan has been unable to produce a world junior champion since the legendary Jansher Khan won the title in 1986. Since then many came close but none went on to win the title.

Hamza will now meet one of the most talented and naturally equipped/gifted Egyptian Mohamed Zakariah (Egyptian) who toyed with his countryman Salman Khalil in straight games 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 to make his intention very clear. The lean looking Zakariah is one of the most talented youngsters on the junior squash circuit knowing well how to play at a bigger stage.