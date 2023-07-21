Pakistan needs to boost its IT exports to $25bn: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif photographed on September 27, 2022. - PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was required to boost its IT exports to $25 billion and investment to $20 billion within a span of two to three years, as the government had already devised a mechanism to ensure one-window operations to facilitate the investors.

“This is something doable. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise,” the prime minister said addressing an information technology (IT) seminar and launching ceremony of multiple IT-related projects. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour while the prime minister was the chief guest.

The seminar was also addressed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, IT and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haq, foreign investors, IT experts and youngsters who have excelled in the IT field.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed and ISPR Director General Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary also attended the seminar.

Multiple IT-related projects were launched by the prime minister where he told the gathering that the Gulf states were willing to invest in Pakistan and the country would also benefit from their investment to generate revenue and enhance exports.

He urged all the stakeholders to march with unity and do everything in their capacity to change history as “we have expertise and energy to do wonders”. He said the government would act as a partner and catalyst to provide all kinds of support to investors.

The prime minister distributed awards among the youngsters who have excelled in IT and its exports and earned huge amount of foreign exchange.

Fauji Foundation Managing Director and CEO Waqar Ahmad Malik, while talking to the foreign investors, said that the Foundation is a glaring example of dedication and hard work of experts, engineers and workers from Pakistan. He invited them to visit the Foundation so that they could see the ambiance for enhancing business in Pakistan.

Shehbaz and General Asim had group photos with the award winners and investors who attended the seminar.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman and Member of the National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on the prime minister. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan as well as the law and order situation.