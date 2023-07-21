Naila conquers Broad Peak

Karachi: Pakistan’s top female climber Naila Kiani has safely descended to the basecamp after creating history by climbing 8051m Broad Peak – the World’s 12th tallest mountain.

Kiani reached the summit of broad peak on Thursday morning after 2:00am to become first Pakistani woman to scale all five top peaks of over 8,000m in Pakistan.

Naila confirmed her summit to this correspondent thru her satellite phone from top of The Broad Peak.

According to Karrar Haideri of Alpine Club of Pakistan, Naila is also the first Pakistani woman to have summitted Broad Peak.

Naila had earlier also became the first ever Pakistani woman to climb Nanga Parbat. She has also summitted K2, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II in Pakistan. No other Pakistani woman has summitted all five top peaks inside Pakistan.

The mother of two has also summitted Mount Everest, Lhotse and Annapurna in Nepal. While she was 2nd Pakistani woman to reach on top of Everest, she was – infact – the first woman from Pakistan to be atop Lhotse and Annapurna.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi has congratulated Naila on her feat.

“Congratulations Naila Kiani, the nation is proud of you for being Pakistan’s first ever woman to have climbed all 5 eight-thousanders in the country. Keep up with your spirits, courage and commitment to do wonders. Well done.” Dr Alvi said in a message on Twitter.