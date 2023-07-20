Cop martyred in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was martyred when suspected militants opened fire on Mady Gate in Kulachi tehsil on Wednesday.
The police said that militants equipped with sophisticated weapons opened indiscriminate fire in Mady Gate locality. As a result, a cop identified as Mubarak Shah sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom.
Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police and law enforces rushed to the spot, condoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. The funeral prayers for the martyred cop was offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines here and later laid to rest with state honours.
