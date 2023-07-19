BBC boss says sex photos scandal probe may take months

LONDON: An internal BBC investigation following allegations that a star news anchor paid a young person for sex pictures could take months, the corporation´s director general Tim Davie said on Tuesday.

Answering questions from a parliamentary committee, Davie said it has been a “difficult affair” and the British broadcaster has “tried to calmly and reasonably navigate some difficult concerns”.

Veteran news presenter Huw Edwards was last week dramatically revealed to be the man at the centre of the controversy that spurred days of front-page headlines and speculation about his identity.

The claims first emerged in an article published this month by The Sun newspaper in which the alleged victim´s family said the presenter had paid tens of thousands of pounds for the pictures. Police later said they found no evidence a criminal offence had been committed and the BBC resumed an internal investigation.