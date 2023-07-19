This letter refers to the news story ‘US says Taliban responsible for ensuring Afghan soil not used as terrorist safe haven’ (July 18, 2023). We have come full circle yet again. Back in 2001, the US was asking the then Taliban government to hand over the terror masterminds of Al-Qaeda and not let Afghan soil be used for any terrorism anywhere in the world. We all know how that ended.

A similar demand has been made again, but this time it follows our claims that Afghan soil is being used by terror groups that threaten Pakistan’s security. After the Doha agreement, some circles in Pakistan were very optimistic that terrorism was going to be eliminated entirely once the Taliban settled down in Afghanistan and made it an Islamic emirate. Nothing of that sort, as far as Pakistan is concerned, has materialized. The threat remains and now we are seeing increased terror attacks on our people and security forces. This senseless violence can never be stopped unless we firmly make our case with our neighbour.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada