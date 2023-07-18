House attacked with grenade in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unknown motorcyclists attacked a house with a hand grenade in Jamrud, official sources said on Monday.

According to police the attack was made on Sunday night in the Godar area of Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district when the bike riders threw a hand grenade at the house of Wilayat Shah.

Though there was no human loss, the house was partially damaged in the attack.The accused fled after committing the crime.The police registered a case against the unknown accused and started the investigation.

Meanwhile,a young man was stabbed to death in Jamrud, police said on Monday.Sajid, son of Sanzal, allegedly stabbed Tariq, son of Khan Zamin, with a knife for unknown reasons in the Ali Masjid village of Jamrud tehsil on Sunday night.

The man died when he was being shifted to a hospital.The police reached the spot but the accused had fled the scene by then. A case was registered and police launched a search for the suspected killer.