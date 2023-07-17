18 get jobs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab ombudsman, the provincial government departments have given permanent jobs to 18 applicants of different districts under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

It is learnt that Talha Tariq has been appointed as a junior clerk in Attock, Muhammad Ilyas of TT Singh as a gardener and Omar Daraz of Jhang as a watchman.