Most vegetable prices up by 70pc

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential perishable items continued on second consecutive week as the rates of majority of vegetable registered almost 50 to 70 percent rise. Alongside, increasing prices, overcharging also persisted as the district admin completely ignored the issue of price implementation leaving the general public at the mercy of the sellers. Every store was selling the grains and pulses at own rate while no unified rates were implemented anywhere.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs387-402 per kg, sold at Rs420-450 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs603 per kg, and sold at Rs640-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade increased, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade declined by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs37-40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100-110 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade at Rs85-90 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of garlic local increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs240-260 per kg, and garlic harnai gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs880-900 per kg, sold at Rs1,200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cucumber local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. Brinjal price gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs180-200per kg.

The price of Spinach farm reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Zucchini local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs177-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg. Ladyfinger price gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Pumpkin price gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg. Capsicum price gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs50 per bundle.

Pea price gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs115-340 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs200-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was not fixed but sold at Rs300 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs120-130 per dozen.

Peach was fixed at Rs120-165 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Phalsa price fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs50-175 per kg, sold at Rs150-350 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs170-295 per kg, sold at Rs250-400 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs120-180 per kg, sold at 200-300 per kg. Grapes Gola fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani price fixed at Rs260-.270 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs185-190 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg. Jambolan price fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-240 per kg.