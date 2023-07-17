Country develops when people promote knowledge: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the country develops when the people promote knowledge and spread the truth.

Addressing the participants at the occasion of gas supply at village Lohsar in Lalamusa, the advisor to PM said people should consider the act of voting as a responsibility and cast their vote only to those who have good character.

The advisor said it is the responsibility of an elected representative that when he gets the power, he should work for the welfare and development of his area.

He added it is his duty to use his powers and resources to solve the problems of the people of the constituency.

“I have not brought any new fund for this gas project, but this is the same fund which was approved in 2013, but till now gas could not reach there despite having funds for about ten villages including this village,” said Kaira.