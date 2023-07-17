Maulana Fazl’s son ties the knot

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIf) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son Maulana Asjad tide a knot in Islamabad on Sunday.
Sahibzada Khalil Ahmed solemnised the Nikkah. Hundreds of people from various walks of life of participated in the ceremony. JUIF Central Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Waseh, Senator Ataur Rehman, MNA Agha Mehmood Shah, Maulana Akram Durrani, Maulana Latifur Rehman, Aslam Ghouri, Engineer Ziaur Rehman, Maulana Tariq Ubaid Ullah and otthers attended the ceremony. KP Governor, KP interim Education Minister Rahmat Islam Khattak, Manzoor Afridi, Maulana Arshad Somro and others were also present on the occasion.
