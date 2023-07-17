Asem heads Pakistan hopes at Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Asem Khan (World No.67), the only Pakistani remaining among the top hundred in the world, returned back to carry Pakistan's medal hopes at the squash event of the 14th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China).

The Games going to get underway from September 23 will see the best possible Pakistan teams (both men and women) to represent the country at the Games. Though the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) or any other federation preparing its athletes for the Games will have the option to make slight adjustments one month prior to start of the Games, the PSF-finalised squash team includes Mohammad Asem Khan, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman and Noor Zaman while women’s team comprises Amna Fayyaz, Zainab Hameed Khan, Mehwish Ali and Sadia Gul.

Asem, who is the only Pakistan survivor among the top hundred PSA-ranked players, has been playing in the USA for months now and even in the past he declined to be part of the national team for different events including Asian Seniors. It is believed that he has been lured to represent the country with a promise that he would get the treatment and appreciation he deserves from here on.

“Asem has agreed to represent the country at the Asian Games. He will be spearheading Pakistan’s charge at the Games with an aim to win maximum medals. Though the field will be tough as Malaysia, India, and Hong Kong will make every effort to snatch medals, Asem’s availability and Nasir Iqbal’s inclusion will help Pakistan put up a better show,” a source within the federation, when contacted, said.

When asked whether there are any chances of making any changes in the line-up, he said that all depends on the fitness and form of the players. “It depends on players' fitness and form. If everything goes according to the plan, the selected team will represent the country at the Games.”

Pakistan led by Aamir Altas won gold in squash in the 2012 Asian Games also held in China. However, this time around winning gold would never be easier in any of the five categories. There are gold medals at stake in the men’s singles, men’s team event.

Women’s single’s gold, women’s team gold, and mixed team gold medals are also at stake. It would be too difficult for the Pakistan women players to upset the galaxy of international players and snatch the medal in women's category. The best chances of any medals for Pakistan are in men’s singles and men’s team event.