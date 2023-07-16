Jahangir Khan Jadoon resigns as AG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon has tendered his resignation as the Advocate General (AG) of Islamabad citing personal reasons.

It emerged Saturday Jadoon formally informed President Arif Alvi about his decision to step down from the position. Confirming the development sources stated that the president’s office received Jahangir Jadoon’s resignation as the Advocate General of Islamabad.

Jadoon, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Lawyer Forum was appointed to the position by President Arif Alvi in May of last year. Prior to his appointment as AG Jadoon served as Deputy Attorney General during the previous PMLN government.

However, he resigned from that role a few months after assuming office in order to resume his private legal practice. Jadoon had actively defended journalists who faced legal cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) during the PTI regime. He was also a valued member of the Journalists Defense Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.