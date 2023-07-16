4 killed as car falls into ravine in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman, were killed and two others sustained injuries when a Gilgit-Baltistan-bound car plunged into a ravine in the Shitan Pari area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

“We have shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby health facility after retrieving them from the bank of the Indus River,” Hafeezullah, a head muharrir in the Dubai Police Station, told reporters.

The car carrying six persons was on its way to GB from Islamabad when it went out of the control of the driver after developing some technical fault at Karakoram Highway and fell into the river.

The police personnel and locals reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital in Dubair.

“Fortunately, the car stuck at the bank of the river after rolling down,” Hafeezullah said. He said the bodies of the four deceased were dispatched to their respective villages and towns in Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan).