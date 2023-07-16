One-day seminar: Experts call for urgent steps to check illegal mining

ABBOTTABAD: Urging the students to learn the skills in addition to formal education, Director COMSATS University Abbottabad campus, Professor Dr. Muhammad Maroof Shah, on Saturday stressed the need for bridging the gap between industry and academia through collaborative projects.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the seminar on the “Role of geo-sciences in mining industry,” which was organized by Department of Earth Sciences COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus in collaboration with the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and Earth Explorer Club here.

Maroof Shah stressed that Illegal mining in Pakistan has had severe negative effects. “The country is rich in natural resources, including minerals such as coal, copper, gold, and gemstones. However, illegal mining practices have led to significant environmental degradation and ecological imbalances,” he added.

The mining and mineral exploration company’s experts said that geo-sciences play a crucial role in the mining industry of Pakistan.

They pointed out that key effects of illegal mining on the environment in Pakistan include deforestation, water pollution, soil erosion, air pollution, damage to wildlife and ecosystems, and social impacts. To mitigate the negative effects of illegal mining on the environment in Pakistan, they said, it was crucial to strengthen law enforcement, improve monitoring mechanisms, and promote sustainable mining practices.

They recommended strict regulations, effective governance, and public awareness campaigns to combat this issue and ensure the protection of the environment and communities affected by illegal mining.

The Pakistani mining industry, and the workforce in general, should learn from other countries’ experiences rather than reinventing the wheel on health and safety, they added.

The speakers said that geo-sciences provide critical insights and technical expertise to the mining industry of Pakistan.

The visitors guests of the seminar include Liaqat Ali Sultan, CEO of Chinar Mines and Minerals, Col. (R) Sadiq Ali Sultan, Chairman of Chinar Group of Companies, and Kamran Ali Shamsher (CEO), ZAKMAX(PVT) Limited and Syed Nohman Gilani, chief geologist Chinar Group of Companies and founder of Earth Explorer Club.

All industrial participants offer paid internships to the students of Earth sciences in upcoming exploration phases.

Head of the Department of Earth Sciences Assistant Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal Tanoli distributed souvenirs amongst the guests.