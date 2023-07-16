Population, house census begins in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Saturday started the population and house census in the disputed blocks in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had annulled the first digital census and had scheduled fresh dates for the entire process from July 8 to July 25, which was boycotted by the locals.

The fresh enumerating population and houses process would remain in progress till July 25.

A grand jirga held a day earlier to address locals’ grievances with Commissioner Hazara Amer Sultan Tareen in the chair and attended among others by PBS Officials, elders and clerics of all

three districts agreed not to reverse the entire census process carried out in those three districts with rest of the country last year.

A circular issued by the PBS said that now the population and house census would be conducted in 377 blocks, including 168 of snowbound and 173 where the grass violations and duplication were unearthed during counter-checks by officials.

“This entire process may be completed in a stipulated period till July 25 and no extra time will be granted in any case,” the circular revealed.